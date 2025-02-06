Gujarat: Two-year-old boy falls into manhole in Surat, rescue operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy fell into a manhole after its lid was “damaged by a heavy vehicle” in Gujarat’s Surat, officials said on Wednesday. The incident occured in Vairav village of the district. Upon receiving information, a team of fire department officials reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation.

"The lid of the manhole chamber was damaged by a heavy vehicle. A 2-year-old boy has fallen into it. We have checked around a 100-150 meter area," Chief Fire Officer Basant Parikh said.

"A search operation is underway to spot the child... 60-70 workers are deployed here," he added. He further said that it would take time to rescue the child.

More details are awaited.