  Gujarat: Three minor girls mysteriously die in Surat, police probe underway

Gujarat: Three minor girls mysteriously die in Surat, police probe underway

Gujarat: The deceased have been identified as Durga Kumari (12), Amita Mahant (14) and Anita Kumari Mahant (8).

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Surat Published : Dec 01, 2024 7:32 IST, Updated : Dec 01, 2024 7:33 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat: Three girls mysteriously die in Surat.

Gujarat: Three girls died under mysterious circumstances in the Sachin Pali village area of Surat, officials said. According to the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Surat Civil Hospital, Ketan Nayak, the incident occurred on Saturday, and the exact cause of the children's deaths has not been determined yet.

Nayak stated that two of the children were admitted to a private hospital where they died, while one girl was brought to the Civil Hospital in a very serious condition, but despite efforts, she could not be saved.

"The relatives of the deceased children are stating different incidents which led to their death. Some are saying that it is due to the ice cream that they ate while others are mentioning a fire that broke there and the children inhaled the smoke. Two of the deceased were admitted to a private hospital where they died while one child was brought to us here in very serious condition but we could not save here despite our best efforts," the RMO said.

"Postmortem will be carried out and only then we will be able to find out the actual reason," he added.

Nayak further said that police are investigating the incident.

"Police are investigating the incident. If the reason behind the death of these children is food poisoning then probably some more people in that area must have suffered. However, the actual reason will be known after the postmortem," he added.

Further details are awaited in this regard. 

