Gujarat: Tensions erupt in Vadodara over social media post; 50 detained | VIDEO

Vadodara:

Tensions erupted in Gujarat's Vadodara on Friday night over a social media post, with a mob vandalising a Navratri pandal and attacking several police personnel. According to the police, a social post targeting a particular community had caused the unrest at the Zunigarhi area in Vadodara.

The post prompted a crowd to gather outside a police station to lodge a complaint. While the police were dispersing the crowd, a group of people reportedly attacked a Navrati pandal and damaged several vehicles parked there. The mob also pelted stones at the police personnel, injuring many people.

50 people detained

However, the police acted promptly, and the situation was brought under control. So far, the police have also detained 50 people in connection with the violence. "We responded immediately to bring the situation under control. Fifty individuals have been detained, and a thorough investigation is underway to ensure appropriate action," news agency ANI quoted Vadodara DCP Andrew Macwan as saying.

Communal tensions during Ganesh Chaturthi

Communal tensions had also erupted in Vadodara during Ganesh Chaturthi last month after eggs were hurled at a Lord Ganesh idol when it was being taken in a procession. Later, the police arrested two people and detained a minor, and also registered a first information report (FIR). It also formed 12 teams to probe the incident and the CCTV footage was also scanned.

The two accused, the police said, were identified as Sufian Mansuri (20) and Shahnawaz Qureshi (29). They were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 298 (defiling a place of worship to insult religion of any class of persons), and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 324 (mischief).

Later, a video went viral in which the two accused were seen apologising with folded hands for the incident.