Gujarat: Surat braces for new year celebrations, security ramped up, 4000 police personnel deployed

As Surat gears up for the New Year festivities, the city’s authorities are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors. Over 4,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city on December 31 to manage crowds and maintain law and order during the celebrations. The move comes as part of a broader effort to ensure peaceful celebrations amid the festive enthusiasm, particularly among the city's youth.

Robust security plan in place

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Hetal Patel, addressed the media, revealing the extensive security arrangements. "There is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth about December 31, for which Surat Municipal Corporation has made significant preparations. More than 4,000 police personnel will be on the roads to ensure everything remains under control," Patel stated. She emphasized the city's commitment to providing a secure environment while allowing residents to enjoy the celebrations.

Security plans are being finalized for more than a week now by Surat officials. The security arrangements include extensive vehicular checks, especially at important locations, and the focus of surveillance is to ensure safety. DCP Patel said that drone surveillance will be employed for monitoring public places, helping in getting to know any potential problems from a quicker perspective. "We are conducting vehicle checks, and surveillance will also be carried out through drones to ensure that everything stays under control," Patel added.

Focus on responsible celebrations

In addition to the deployment of uniformed police, the authorities are emphasising responsible celebration practices. While new year trappings take hold in the remainder of the country, police will be very vigilant in matters of public order, especially with regard to keeping any untoward incidents from taking place. Authorities have also started calling for public adherence to all regulations and responsible celebration.

Evidently, in large-scale security measures, Surat purports to ensure that New Year's Eve is remembered by all in every possible way. Diligent planning combined with increased vigilance has kept the city completely ready on New Year's Eve to welcome in 2024 with cheers and celebrations and minds at peace.