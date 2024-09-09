Gujarat: Stone pelting incident at 'Ganesh Pandal' in Surat sparks tensions, six arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot.

Tensions flared late Sunday night during the Ganesh Utsav when some individuals pelted stones at a "Ganesh pandal" in Gujarat's Surat district. As per the information, the incident occurred in the Saiyedpura area. The police have arrested six people involved in the stone-pelting incident. A large crowd also took to the streets in protest of the stone pelting.

As the situation escalated, the police had to resort to lathi charge to control the crowd. Meanwhile, Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said some children pelted stones at the Ganesh pandal which led to a scuffle. "The police immediately took away those children from the scene and deployed officers in the area. Lathi charge was done in all the areas where it was needed and tear gas was used." "All the accused who were involved in the peace disturbance are being arrested. There are around 1,000 police personnel deployed all around," the Police Commissioner added.

What Gujarat Home Minister said?

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi confirmed that a stone-pelting incident occurred at a Ganesh Pandal in the Sayedpura area. According to him, six people were directly involved in throwing stones and have been arrested by the police. Additionally, the authorities have apprehended 27 others who were allegedly involved in encouraging and inciting the act, he said. "The investigation is underway...police are deployed in all the areas of Surat...Those who will breach the peace, action will be taken against them," he told news agency ANI.

About Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', started on September 7 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. The first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Thursday.

It is celebrated with much fervour across the country, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

