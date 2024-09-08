Salman Khan to Kiara Advani, Bollywood celebs join Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani's Antilia

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Bollywood stars at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival, is being celebrated across the nation and Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Kiara Advani, among several others joined the festive celebrations at the Ambani family's residence, Antilia. Several videos and pictures from the celebrations are all over social media, where these stars gathered together at one place for the festivities. Salman Khan was spotted arriving in style wearing a dapper brown shirt and posing for the paps. Sara Ali Khan joined the festivities wearing a beautiful lehenga.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIStree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor wore red-coloured outift for the event.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRiteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza posed together for the paps.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIActor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan arrived for the celebrations with his family.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISinger Kailash Kher at Antilia.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIDuo of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIFilmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra with family.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIShanaya Kapoor wore pink saree for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKaran Johar too arrived at Ambani family's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISanjay Dutt was accompanied by his wife Maanayata Dutt.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIActor Rajkummar Rao with wife Patralekhaa.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAnil Kapoor was also spotted with daughter Sonam and her husband.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISinger Shaan at Antilia.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIBrother-sister duo of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

The Ambani family is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with extra joy this year, as it is Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first festival together as a married couple. At their residence in Mumbai, Antilia, the family is hosting a large pooja, continuing their tradition of celebrating the festival in style. The celebrations are even more special this year as the Ambani family welcomes the festival with their newly extended family.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival, that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy, as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart.

