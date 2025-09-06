Advertisement
  Gujarat: Six killed after cargo ropeway crashes at Pavagadh Shaktipeeth

Six people were killed in the mishap which occured construction material was being taken top hill.
Reported ByNirnay Kapoor  Edited ByAshish Verma  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Two lift operators were among six people killed after a ropeway carrying construction material atop a hill came down crashing in Gujarat's Pavagadh on Saturday. Four people have also been injured in the mishap, as per preliminary information.

Construction had been going on at the site for a temple atop the hill in Pavagadh, the place of the popular Kalikamata Temple Shaktipeeth.

Panchamahal DSP Harsh Dudhaat said six people died after a trolley carrying construction material for the ropeway broke down.

