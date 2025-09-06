VT Balram steps down as head of Kerala Congress' social media wing amid row over 'Bidi and Bihar' post The Kerala unit of Congress triggered a controversy after it compared 'Bidi' and Bihar, while trying to take a dig at the central government over the recent GST reforms. However, the post was deleted later, and the grand old party issued an apology over the same.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Congress leader VT Balram on Saturday resigned from the position of head of the party's social media wing in Kerala following a row over the state party unit's 'Bidi and Bihar' post.

The Kerala unit of Congress triggered a controversy after it compared 'Bidi' and Bihar, while trying to take a dig at the central government over the recent GST reforms. "Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered a sin anymore," the party had posted on 'X'.

However, the post was deleted later, and the grand old party issued an apology over the same.

RJD distances itself

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has distanced itself from the Kerala Congress' 'X' post, with party leader Tejashwi Yadav saying his party does not support it. "It was a wrong tweet," the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said on Friday.

BJP accuses Congress of insulting Biharis

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, took this opportunity to attack the Congress and said it had insulted the people of Bihar. "First, the insult to the revered mother of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now the insult to the entire Bihar—this is the true character of the Congress, which is repeatedly being exposed before the country," said BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in an 'X' post.

JD-U calls Cong's post 'shameful'

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JD-U) also slammed the Congress and called the post 'extremely shameful'. In an 'X' post, JD-U national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said the Congress has not only insulted the people of Bihar, but has also mocked the 'glorious' history of the nation.

He further said that the people of Bihar will give Congress a befitting reply in the upcoming assembly elections. "It was on this sacred land that Adishakti Janaki appeared, Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, and the first draft of the Constitution was written. Bihar gave India its first President and the call for Total Revolution that uprooted Congress’s dictatorial rule," the Rajya Sabha MP said.