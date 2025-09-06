Meet Lieutenant Parul Dhadwal: 5th generation woman officer commissioned into Indian army The Dhadwal family's service lineage traces back to Subedar Harnam Singh of 74 Punjabis, her great-great-grandfather, who served the Army from 01 January 1896 to 16 July 1924.

In a historic moment that blends legacy with modernity, Lt. Parul Dhadwal has been commissioned into the Indian Army Ordnance Corps on 06 September 2025. With this achievement, she becomes the first woman officer in her family, continuing a proud lineage of military service that spans five generations.

A legacy of service

Lt. Parul Dhadwal hails from Village Janauri, District Hoshiarpur, Punjab, a region known for its rich martial tradition. She is the fifth generation of her family to serve in the Indian Army, a testament to her family's unwavering dedication to national service. Her great-great-grandfather, Subedar Harnam Singh, served in the 74 Punjabis from 1896 to 1924. Her great-grandfather, Major L.S. Dhadwal, served with the 3 JAT, and the legacy continued with her grandfather, Colonel Daljit Singh Dhadwal and Brigadier Jagat Jamwal. Her father, Major General K.S. Dhadwal, SM, VSM, and her brother, Captain Dhananjay Dhadwal, both serve in 20 SIKH. With Lt. Parul’s commissioning, the Dhadwal family’s commitment to the nation has reached new heights, marking a historic moment for them.

Academic excellence and president's gold medal

The commissioning ceremony also saw Lt. Parul being awarded the President’s Gold Medal, a prestigious recognition given to the top cadet in the course. She stood first in the Order of Merit, a remarkable achievement that highlights her exceptional dedication, academic brilliance, and leadership capabilities. Her performance at the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, sets her apart as one of the brightest young officers in the Indian Army.

A milestone for women in the armed forces

Lt. Parul’s commissioning marks a significant milestone for women in the Indian Army. As the first woman officer in the Dhadwal family, she is breaking new ground and setting an inspiring example for future generations. Her success underlines the growing role of women in the Indian Armed Forces, contributing to the nation’s defence with skill, commitment, and courage.

A historic passing out parade

On 6th September 2025, the Passing Out Parade (POP) at OTA, Gaya, saw 207 officer cadets commissioned into the Indian Army. Among them was Lt. Parul Dhadwal, who, alongside other cadets, was recognised for her exceptional performance and dedication. During the parade, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, the Army Commander, lauded the cadets' outstanding drill, coordination, and turnout, emphasising the importance of upholding the army's highest traditions.

Lt. Parul Dhadwal's commissioning is a proud moment for her family and the nation, marking the arrival of a new era where women are taking their rightful place in the Indian Army's legacy.