Gujarat: Four dead as truck crashes into pilgrims in Morbi district The incident occurred in Morbi district, an area criss-crossed by highways that link major pilgrimage centres with key industrial zones. Police said the victims were among a group of devotees walking along the roadside, believed to be on their way to a temple or religious event.

Morbi (Gujarat):

A horrific road accident in Gujarat's Morbi district claimed four lives and left one person critically injured when a speeding truck collided with a group of pilgrims walking along a roadside on Wednesday (December 17). Police have launched an investigation, highlighting ongoing concerns over road safety in high-traffic pilgrimage routes.

Incident unfolds on busy Morbi roadside

The tragedy struck in Morbi district, a region known for its dense network of highways connecting pilgrimage sites and industrial hubs. According to police reports, the victims were part of a group of devotees walking along the roadside, likely en route to a nearby temple or religious gathering- a common sight in this spiritually vibrant area. Eyewitnesses described the truck barreling out of control before slamming into the pedestrians. The impact was devastating, scattering the victims and drawing immediate chaos as locals rushed to aid the injured.

Pilgrims' details and accident circumstances

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pratipalsinh Zala confirmed the victims were part of a group walking to Dwarka on a religious pilgrimage. The crash occurred around 6:00 am on the state highway between Maliya village and Jamnagar, when a truck struck them from behind. "Four died instantly, and the fifth was rushed to hospital with injuries," Zala told reporters. The pilgrims had spent the previous night at a temple in Sarvad village alongside other devotees. They resumed their journey early Wednesday morning, split into groups. The five victims trailed a few kilometers behind the main party.

Eyewitness account from fellow pilgrim

Kalyanbhai, another pilgrim from Banaskantha district, recounted the horror: "It was day six of our yatra. These five were walking behind us when the accident struck. We hurried back upon hearing the news and found four already gone."

Identified victims

All deceased hailed from Banaskantha district-

Dilipbhai Chaudhary (28) Hardik Chaudhary (28) Bhagwanbhai Chaudhary (65) Amrabhai Chaudhary (62)

Post-mortem examinations are in progress to determine exact causes of death. Police have launched a manhunt to trace the fleeing truck driver, with a full investigation underway into the crash's circumstances.

Casualties and immediate response

Four pilgrims died on the spot from severe injuries sustained in the crash. One survivor suffered critical wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Fatalities: Four individuals

Injured: One person in serious condition, undergoing medical treatment.

First responders: Local police and ambulance services arrived swiftly, securing the scene and transporting victims.

Authorities confirmed the details in initial statements, emphasising the pedestrians' vulnerability on the roadside.

Police investigation underway

Morbi police have registered a case and are probing the cause of the accident. The driver has been detained for questioning, with forensic teams analysing skid marks and vehicle debris. Preliminary findings point to reckless driving as a primary suspect Pilgrims frequently walk long distances to sites like the Dwarkadhish Temple or local shrines, exposing them to risks on undivided highways. Advocacy groups have long called for dedicated pedestrian paths, speed breakers, and stricter enforcement.