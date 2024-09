Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB (ANI) Gujarat: Seven die as car rams into trailer truck in Sabarkantha district.

Gujarat road accident: At least seven persons were killed and one was grievously injured when a speeding car rammed into a trailer truck near Himatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district early morning today (September 25), police said.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Patel said, "Seven car occupants were killed in the accident".

The police and fire department are present at the spot. More details are awaited in this regard.