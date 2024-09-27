Gujarat rains: NDRF rescues all 29 pilgrims from bus stranded in flood water near Bhavnagar | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The bus was carrying pilgrims, who were residents of Tamil Nadu.

Incessant rainfall in Gujarat has led to life-threatening situations for some residents, with the latest incident occurring near Bhavnagar, where the water level of the Maleshri River rose significantly. A bus carrying 29 pilgrims got trapped in the river’s current, endangering the lives of those on board. However, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) immediately launched a rescue operation and successfully saved everyone. "The incident took place when the bus with pilgrims from Tamil Nadu was trying to cross a flood causeway on a rivulet near Koliyak village in Bhavnagar taluka. The pilgrims were headed towards Bhavnagar city after visiting Nishkalank Mahadev temple near the village," Bhavnagar disaster management division deputy mamlatdar Satish Jambucha told the media.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Bus trapped in strong water flow

The situation became critical when the bus got stuck in the rapid flow of the Maleshri River after the water level surged late on Thursday night. As per the information, pilgrims travelling in the bus were residents of Tamil Nadu. Upon receiving the information, a rescue team was immediately dispatched with a truck to the scene. The passengers were safely transferred from the bus to the truck, but the heavy water flow caused the truck to get stuck as well.

NDRF successfully rescues all

The NDRF launched a rescue operation after both the passengers and the rescue team got stranded in the floodwaters. The operation lasted about two hours, during which NDRF personnel formed a human chain to safely bring all the trapped individuals out of the water. Despite the dangerous conditions, all passengers and rescue personnel were successfully evacuated. The situation is now under control and all the pilgrims are safe inside the truck, Bhavnagar disaster management division deputy mamlatdar Satish Jambucha said.

