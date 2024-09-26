Hyderabad weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains on Friday, rain alert issued across Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : AP The weather office issued a yellow alert across Telangana for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The city of Hyderabad has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Thursday which led to waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city. Several areas near Hyderabad have been affected by heavy rains. Moreover, heavy rains are also expected to continue on Friday as per the prediction from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to be 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius. Humidity int he day was between 82 percent and 87 percent.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast

As per the IMD forecast, Hyderabad is expected to witness a week-long rainfall. A cloudy sky with light rain is expected on September 27 with the maximum temperature being 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature being 23 degrees Celsius.

The city of Hyderabad is again expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on September 28, 29, and 30.

According to IMD, temperatures are also expected to remain constant, with the maximum being 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum being 24 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad is expected to have a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms on October 1 and October 2.

Rain alert issued across Telangana

The weather office issued a yellow alert across Telangana for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The reas that will be affected by heavy rains include Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhadrachalam, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Jagtial, Bhupalpally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and a few other areas.