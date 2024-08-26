Gujarat rains: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks with CM Bhupesh Patel as flood threat looms large

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Home Minister Amit Shah

As the flood threat looms over Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke with state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi in the wake of heavy rainfall. He assured them of any assistance needed from the Central government. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the state, predicting heavy to very heavy rains.

Chief Secretary chairs review meeting

In line with that, Chief Secretary Rajkumar chaired a review meeting on August 25 at the State Emergency Operation Center. In this meeting, where the Nodal Officers of various departments, Survey District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners joined through video conferencing, the Gujarat Chief Secretary asked them to remain alert against possible danger. During the meeting, an official of the IMD gave detailed information about the forecast of heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat during the next week. On the basis of the information, the Chief Secretary instructed the various district administrations to ramp up all necessary preparations.

Chief Secretary asks officials to be vigilant

Additionally, he instructed the officers and employees of the district and taluka administrative system to be present on duty at the headquarters, considering the prevailing rain situation. The Chief Secretary emphasised that special vigilance should be taken in the places where people may gather in large numbers because of the holy month of Shravan to avoid any accident or mishap due to heavy rain.

Valsad, Navsari affected

Furthermore, a notification has also been issued to all the in-charge secretaries to remain present in their respective districts, given the evolving situation and providing necessary guidance to the administration. Earlier, according to a statement from the CMO, Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal districts of South Gujarat have been most affected by the heavy rainfall.

