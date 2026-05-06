Gujarat police bust cyber scam, links to Baba Siddique murder case surfaces

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough, the Gujarat CID Crime Cyber Centre of Excellence has busted an interstate cyber fraud network involved in cheating people of over Rs 53 crore. Police arrested 10 accused from Anand and Ahmedabad districts in connection with the case. Officials said the network was linked to 132 cybercrime complaints registered across nearly 20 states.

During the investigation, police uncovered a shocking detail that one of the accused had provided a mule bank account that was also allegedly linked to a separate organised crime case involving the murder of former politician Baba Siddique. This is the first time investigators have indicated that mule accounts are not only being used for online financial fraud but may also be connected to larger organised criminal activities.

How the network operated?

Police said the gang operated by luring people into renting out their bank accounts in exchange for commission. These accounts were then used to move illegal money gained through investment scams, UPI fraud, and fake trading schemes. Technical surveillance helped identify key handlers who were managing the movement of funds across multiple accounts.

Investigators found that around Rs 53.55 crore was routed through this network in cyber fraud cases reported across the country. A detailed analysis of mobile phones recovered from the accused revealed 197 bank accounts, out of which 60 were actively used for illegal transactions.

The cybercrime network had links to cases in several states, including Gujarat (22 complaints), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (13), Uttar Pradesh and Kerala (10 each), and multiple others across India.

Arrests and seized material

Those arrested include individuals from Petlad, Borsad, Kheda, Mahudha, and Ahmedabad. Police recovered 11 mobile phones, bank documents, cheque books, debit cards, and other financial records during the operation. Officials also highlighted the ongoing crackdown under Operation Mule Hunt led by the Cyber Centre of Excellence.

Phase 1 (Dec 2025):

600+ FIRs registered

700+ arrests

1000+ mule accounts blocked

Rs2250 crore fraud cases detected

Phase 2 (April 2026 – ongoing):

1236 mule accounts blocked

50 arrests so far

Rs 825.5 crore transactions traced

Authorities have also blocked over 1436 SIM cards and removed more than 10,000 social media pages linked to cybercrime and online scams.