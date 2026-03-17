Gujarat: Panel submits final report on Uniform Civil Code, draft bill likely in ongoing session

Gandhinagar:

The Gujarat government has moved a step closer to introducing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, as a specially appointed committee submitted its final report on Tuesday. The report was handed over to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was briefed on its key recommendations through a detailed presentation.

According to officials, the state administration is expected to introduce a draft UCC bill in the legislative assembly before the end of the ongoing budget session, which is likely to conclude on March 25.

The five-member committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was formed in February last year to study the feasibility of implementing a common civil law in Gujarat. The panel was tasked with examining various aspects of personal laws and preparing a draft framework.

In its report, the committee has recommended a uniform set of rules governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption across all religions and communities. The government statement noted that special emphasis has been placed on ensuring equal rights and stronger protection for women.

Other members of the panel include retired IAS officer CL Meena, senior advocate RC Kodekar, former vice-chancellor Dakshesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff.

Sources indicate that the draft legislation may be tabled in the assembly on the final day of the budget session. Earlier, Chief Minister Patel had said that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of implementing a UCC across the country.

The committee was originally expected to submit its findings within 45 days, but its tenure was extended multiple times to allow for wider consultation. During its work, the panel engaged with stakeholders across Gujarat, including political leaders and representatives of various religious groups.

19 lakh suggestions received through dedicated portal

In August last year, the state government said the committee had interacted with 38 Muslim organisations to gather their views. Additionally, public feedback was invited through a dedicated website, which reportedly received around 19 lakh suggestions.

Muslim community opposes move

However, the proposal has not been without opposition. In April 2025, members of the Muslim community staged protests in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, forming human chains to express their concerns over the proposed law.

Meanwhile, in December last year, the Gujarat High Court dismissed a petition challenging the formation of the committee. The court ruled that it could not interfere in executive decisions under Article 162 of the Constitution, rejecting the plea filed by a Surat-based petitioner.