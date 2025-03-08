Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out in Vapi area, 15 scrap warehouses gutted in blaze | Video A massive fire broke out at around 1 am in the Vapi area of the Valsad district of Gujarat. According to the officials, more than 15 scrap warehouses were burned down in the fire.

10 fire tenders reached the site to douse and control massive blazes erupting in the Vapi area of the Valsad district of Gujarat in the early hours of Saturday. The dousing operation is underway, over 15 scrap warehouses were burned down in the fire.

Vapi warehouse fire | Video

The dousing process in ongoing and the entire area is covered with smoke. Further details will be shared in due course.

Fire at Godhra Railway Station

Recently on March 4, a fire broke out in an old building near Godhra railway station. The fire was doused after an effort of 5 to 6 hours by fire tender vehicles. Fire officer, Godhra Mukesh Bhai Chawara said, "In the night around 1 o' clock, we got a call that a fire broke out near the railway station. When we went to the spot, we saw that the fire was very rampant, and it had engulfed four shops on the front side, and on the rear side, it had affected 5 to 6 houses." He further said that the fire broke out at 1 pm and was controlled in the morning at 5 am."

At the location 5 to 6 Godhra Fire tender vehicles were present. The fire was controlled after an effort of 5 to 6 hours. The shop used to sell oil, and some material may have caught fire, " he added.

(ANI inputs)