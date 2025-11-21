Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at wood warehouse in Godhra | Video Gujarat fire: Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire at the wood warehouse in Godhra was likely triggered by an electrical short circuit. Such electrical faults are common causes of industrial fires, especially in facilities storing highly flammable materials like wood.

Godhra:

A major fire broke out at a wood warehouse near Royal Hotel in Godhra, Gujarat, during the early hours of Friday (November 21). Fire officials received an emergency call and swiftly dispatched three fire brigades to the location to control the flames. The fire was almost brought under control within two hours of the initial alert, averting further damage to adjacent commercial properties.​

Suspected cause: Electrical short circuit

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire began due to a short circuit within the warehouse. Electrical faults like these are frequent causes of industrial fires, especially in storage facilities with wood, which is highly flammable. Authorities continue to assess the damage and will conduct a detailed investigation once the site is fully secured.​

Firefighting response and containment

According to Fire Officer Mukesh Chawda, the rapid response with three fire trucks helped minimize the risk to both property and human life. Though the exact extent of damage is yet to be determined, no casualties have been reported, and the fire was confined to the warehouse premises. Firefighters worked in challenging conditions but successfully brought the situation under control within two hours.​

Safety reminders for local businesses

This incident highlights the importance of stringent fire safety standards and periodic inspections in warehouses and commercial establishments in Gujarat. Fire departments frequently remind businesses to ensure proper electrical maintenance and readiness to prevent future tragedies in the region.​​