Gujarat man shared intel on Coast Guard with Pakistani spy for Rs 200 per day, arrested

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a man on the charge of sharing the details about the Coast Guard ships’ movement with a Pakistani agent, officials said. The police have booked him under the charges of criminal conspiracy against the state.

As per the police, the accused has been identified as Deepesh Gohel and he used to get Rs 200 per day from a Pakistani agent, Sahima. The accused came into contact with the Pakistani agent through Facebook seven months ago.

What did police say?

Providing details, SP K Siddharth said, "Gujarat ATS has registered an espionage case. An accused named Deepesh Gohel has been arrested. He worked near the Okha JT for the last three years. He welded the ships in Okha. Seven months ago, he added a Pakistani friend on Facebook named Sahima.”

He further added that the accused Deepesh shared sensitive information and said the accused got Rs 42, 000 from the agent. Regarding the monetary transactions, he revealed, "They exchanged numbers, and he came to know that Sahima works in the Pakistan Navy. She asked for the names, details, and movement of the Coast Guard ships stationed in Okha JT... They made a deal of Rs. 200/day. In the last 7 months, bank transactions worth Rs. 42,000 took place... He knew that providing such information was prohibited.”

Accused booked

SP Siddharth said that the case has been registered against him under sections 61 and 148. "A case has been registered under sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal conspiracy against the state. He has been arrested...," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)