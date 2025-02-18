Live Gujarat local body poll results LIVE: BJP takes massive lead over Congress as counting underway Gujarat local body poll results LIVE: After candidates withdrew their names, the BJP has won 216 seats unopposed in the civic body polls across Gujarat.

Gujarat local body poll results LIVE: The vote counting for the civic body polls in Gujarat is currently underway. The BJP is heading towards comfortable victory in most of the bodies as it has won 215 seats unopposed due to the withdrawal of opponents from the fray. The voter turnout in the local body polls was recorded at 61.65 per cent for the municipalities and 65.07 per cent for the taluka panchayat. The elections also saw reservation implementation with 27 per cent seats for OBCs and 50 per cent for women.

Follow Live Blog for latest udpates