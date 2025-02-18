Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Gujarat
  3. Gujarat local body poll results LIVE: BJP takes massive lead over Congress as counting underway

  Live Gujarat local body poll results LIVE: BJP takes massive lead over Congress as counting underway

Gujarat local body poll results LIVE: After candidates withdrew their names, the BJP has won 216 seats unopposed in the civic body polls across Gujarat.

Gujarat civic body polls Live Updates
Gujarat civic body polls Live Updates Image Source : pti/file
Edited By: Shubham Bajpai
Ahmedabad Published: , Updated:

Gujarat local body poll results LIVE: The vote counting for the civic body polls in Gujarat is currently underway. The BJP is heading towards comfortable victory in most of the bodies as it has won 215 seats unopposed due to the withdrawal of opponents from the fray. The voter turnout in the local body polls was recorded at 61.65 per cent for the municipalities and 65.07 per cent for the taluka panchayat. The elections also saw reservation implementation with 27 per cent seats for OBCs and 50 per cent for women.

Follow Live Blog for latest udpates

 

Live updates :Gujarat local body polls Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:50 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2025
    Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP retains Dharampur Municipality of Valsad district

    BJP has once again bagged the Dharampur Municipality of Valsad district. Dharampur Municipality had a total of 24 seats out of which BJP won 20. Four seats have gone to others. Congress has not got a single seat here. In this way, Dharampur Municipality has become Congress-free.

  • 12:45 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Independents dominate Anklav Nagarpalika

    In Anand district's Anklav Nagar Palika elections, there was a contest between BJP and Independents. Anklav is the home ground of opposition leader and Congress stalwart Amit Chavda. Congress did not give a ticket to anyone in Anklav. However, Independents dominated the election results.

  • 12:28 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    BJP wins Badli Bhujpur seat by 999 votes

    BJP candidate Narayan Sakhara won the Badi Bhujpur Taluka Panchayat seat of Mundara taluka by 999 votes

  • 12:23 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2025
    Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP wins Badi Bhujpur Taluka Panchayat seat

    BJP candidate Narain Sakhara won the election by 999 votes in Mundara taluka's Badi Bhujpur Taluka Panchayat seat. BJP won in Mandvi's Darshari Taluka Panchayat. The saffron party bagged the ward number 1 and 2 in Rapar Nagar Palika.

  • 12:21 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    BJP dominates Songarh Municipality

    The BJP has secured 26 seats out of a total of 28 in Songadh Municipality, while Congress has managed to win only 2 seats. Among 26 seats, the BJP won five seats unopposed, as elections were held only for 23 seats.

  • 12:14 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Voting took place on February 16

    The voting for the Gujarat civic body polls took place on Sunday (February 16). The BJP has won 215 seats unopposed, including 9 in Junagarh Municipal Corportaion and 196 in municipalities.

  • 12:10 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    BJP wins 401 seats

    The BJP has won 401 seats and is leading at 552 seats in the local body polls. The Congress, on the other hand, has won 25 seats and is leading at 42 seats.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat
Gujarat Civic Body Polls Local Body Polls Civic Poll Result Live Updates Vote Counting BJP Congress
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\