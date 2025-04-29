Gujarat identifies 450 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants after detaining 6,500 in statewide crackdown Gujarat Police said that around 450 Bangladeshi nationals are living illegally in the state after detaining nearly 6,500 suspected undocumented immigrants during large-scale search operations. The Gujarat government has termed this its "biggest-ever operation" against illegal Bangladeshi residents.

Ahmedabad :

Around 450 Bangladeshi nationals have been confirmed to be residing illegally in Gujarat so far, following large-scale police crackdowns that resulted in the detention of nearly 6,500 undocumented individuals, a senior police official said on Monday. Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay told mediapersons that after major search operations in Ahmedabad and Surat, similar exercises were carried out across Gujarat, leading to the detention of approximately 6,500 people suspected of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Their identities are currently being verified.

"After mega search operations in Ahmedabad and Surat, all districts and police commissionerates across Gujarat were directed to undertake the task of identifying Bangladeshi nationals. Based on available information, we have detained around 6,500 suspected Bangladeshi citizens and questioned them," Sahay said.

According to Sahay, documentary proof has so far confirmed that around 450 of those detained are Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the state. "Interrogation of the remaining detainees is ongoing. We believe we will be able to establish the identity of a large number of illegal Bangladeshis," he added. Once their identity as Bangladeshi citizens is confirmed, steps will be taken for their deportation in coordination with central government departments and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Over 1,000 under questioning in Ahmedabad and Surat

Sahay said that over 1,000 suspected Bangladeshis detained during the mega operations in Ahmedabad and Surat are currently being questioned. Authorities are gathering documentary and technological evidence to establish their nationalities before proceeding with deportation.

Gujarat's biggest operation against illegal immigrants

On Saturday, the Gujarat government claimed to have launched its "biggest-ever operation against illegal Bangladeshi residents in the state," detaining 890 individuals in Ahmedabad and 134 in Surat overnight.

Following the crackdown, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi held a video conference with senior police officials, directing them to intensify the operation and thoroughly investigate the activities of suspected Bangladeshis. Strict action was promised wherever necessary. Sanghavi also urged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to voluntarily surrender at local police stations within two days, warning that otherwise, they would face strict legal action.

(Based on PTI inputs)