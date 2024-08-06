Gujarat govt transfers 10 IAS officers, including three district collectors in major reshuffle | Here's list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Ahmedabad: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Gujarat government has transferred 10 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including the collectors of Narmada, Porbandar, and Sabarkantha districts. According to a notification from the General Administration Department, Narmada collector Shweta Teotia has been appointed as director (administration) of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd in Vadodara.

Shweta Teotia, the collector of Narmada, has been appointed as the Director (Administration) at Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd in Vadodara.

S K Modi, the District Development Officer (DDO) of Gandhinagar, will succeed Teotia as Narmada collector.

K D Lakhani, the collector of Porbandar, has been assigned as the Director of Labour in Gandhinagar.

SD Dhanani, the DDO of Devbhumi-Dwarka, will take over as the new collector of Porbandar.

N N Dave, the Sabarkantha collector, will now serve as the collector of Valsad.

Ratankanvar Gadhavicharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer and the state project director of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan in Gandhinagar, will replace Dave.

N V Upadhyay, the Municipal Commissioner of Bhavnagar, will be the Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Gandhinagar. Sujeet Kumar, a 2010-batch IAS officer, will assume the role of Bhavnagar's civic chief.

Lalit Narayan Singh Sandu, the Managing Director of Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation, has been appointed as the new State Project Director of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan in Gandhinagar.

B J Patel, the Additional Inspector General of Registration in Vadodara, will become the DDO of Gandhinagar.

18 senior IAS, 8 IPS officers transferred

Earlier on July 31, the Gujarat government had reassigned 18 IAS officers, including three returning from their tenures at the Centre and the Auroville Foundation. T Natarajan, previously Additional Secretary in the Department of Defence Production at the Centre, has been appointed as Principal Secretary in the state finance department, according to the General Administration Department (GAD) notification.

Jayanti Ravi, former secretary of the Auroville Foundation in Tamil Nadu, has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the revenue department.

Rajeev Topno, who served as Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later worked at the World Bank, is now Chief Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad. He will also hold the additional charge of Principal Secretary (Finance) until Natarajan assumes his new role.

Manoj Kumar Das, formerly Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, with an additional charge of ACS (Home). Other IAS officers, including S Murali Krishna, Anupam Anand, Rajesh Manjhu, Rakesh Shankar, KK Nirala, and AM Sharma, have also been reassigned to new posts as part of this reshuffle.

