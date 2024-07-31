Gujarat government transfers 18 senior IAS, 8 IPS officers, MK Das appointed Additional Chief Secretary to CM

The Gujarat government announced the transfer of 18 senior IAS officers and 8 IPS officers on Wednesday. Among the notable changes was that senior officer MK Das was appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister.
