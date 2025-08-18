Gujarat government transfers 105 IPS and SPS officers ahead of Navratri The Gujarat government has transferred 105 IPS and SPS officers in a major police reshuffle ahead of upcoming festivals to enhance law and order across the state.

Ahmedabad :

In a significant post-Janmashtami administrative move, the Gujarat government has announced a major reshuffle in the police department, transferring a total of 105 IPS (Indian Police Service) and SPS (State Police Service) officers across the state. The decision, which had been pending for some time, comes ahead of major upcoming festivals such as Ganeshotsav and Navratri, to strengthen law and order.

The reshuffle is seen as an effort to bring fresh energy into key positions, as many officers who had been posted in the same location for extended periods have now been reassigned.

Key transfers and promotions:

Dr. Karanraj Vaghela (IPS, 2012 batch): Transferred from SP, Valsad to DCP, Economic Wing, Surat City.

S.V. Parmar (IPS, 2012 batch): Moved from DCP, Zone-1, Rajkot City to Commandant, SRPF Group 15, Mehsana.

Rahul Tripathi (IPS): Appointed DCP, Special Operations Group (SOG), Ahmedabad City after serving as SP, Morbi.

Rohan Anand (IPS): Transferred from SP, Vadodara District to Anti-Economic Wing, CID Crime, Gandhinagar.

Prashant Sumbe (IPS, 2015 batch): Transferred from SP, Narmada to SP, Banaskantha — a bigger and more challenging district, which is being seen as a promotion.

Abhay Soni (IPS, 2017 batch): Promoted from DCP Zone-2, Vadodara City to DIG, Western Railway, Vadodara.

Sushil Agrawal (IPS, 2017 batch): Transferred from SP, Navsari to SP, Vadodara District.

Rahul Patel (IPS, 2017 batch): Moved from Tapi-Vyara to become SP, Navsari.

Safeen Hasan (IPS, 2018 batch): Appointed as SP, Mahisagar District after serving as DCP, Traffic, Ahmedabad.

This reshuffle is expected to boost administrative efficiency and improve policing during the high-security festival season. The changes reflect the government’s commitment to dynamic governance by rewarding performance and rotating field experience among officers.

Officials noted that further minor reshuffles may follow in the coming weeks, depending on administrative needs.