Gujarat: Four killed after truck rams into road roller at overbridge in Sabarkantha Police have registered a case against the truck driver, who escaped after the crash. Officials said an investigation is underway to trace the absconding driver.

Sabarkantha (Gujarat) :

As many as four persons, including an engineer, lost their lives when a fast-moving truck crashed into a road roller on a highway overbridge in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha. As per police, the incident took place on Wednesday near a hotel close to the Motipura industrial area.

According to the FIR filed at the A Division police station, the truck collided with a road roller that was being used for repair work on the national highway. The impact of the crash was so severe that all four victims died on the spot.

Those killed were identified as engineer Asim Majmudar from West Bengal and three contractual workers — Somabhai Nayak, Bhemabhai Nayak and Raghubhai Nayak — all from Mahisagar district in Gujarat. The driver of the road roller, Sahed Babulal, suffered injuries.

The complaint was lodged by the son of Somabhai Nayak. He stated that his family had been employed as labourers on the Udaipur–Ahmedabad Highway for the past year. On the night of the accident, most family members had gone home, while his father and a few others stayed back to fix potholes.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver, who escaped after the crash. He has been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 106(1) for causing death by negligence, 105 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 281 for rash driving, and 125(A) for endangering life or personal safety. Relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, have also been applied.

Officials said an investigation is under way to trace the absconding driver.

