Gujarat: Five killed, three injured in fatal SUV-car collision in Ahmedabad

Five people, including three brothers, lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Dholera town in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district on Monday afternoon. The collision, which also left three others injured, occurred near Sandheda village around 3 PM, according to local police officials.

The accident took place on the highway connecting Ahmedabad to Bhavnagar when a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided head-on with a car approaching from the opposite direction.

“There were six men in the SUV and two women in the car at the time of the crash,” a Dholera police station official said. “Of those in the SUV, three were brothers and one was their cousin. All four died on the spot while returning to Ahmedabad from Bhavnagar. The fifth victim, a woman travelling in the car towards Bhavnagar, also succumbed to her injuries.”

Emergency teams from Dholera police were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving information about the incident. They carried out rescue operations and helped transport the injured to a hospital in Bhavnagar.

All three injured are currently under treatment, and their conditions are being monitored closely.

A formal investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the collision. Preliminary reports suggest overspeeding may have played a significant role.

Authorities have urged commuters to adhere to traffic rules and exercise caution, especially on highways with high-speed limits.