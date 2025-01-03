Gujarat CM inaugurates Ahmedabad international flower show 2025 at Sabarmati riverfront

Follow us on Image Source : X Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2025 at the Sabarmati Riverfront on Friday. The event, which is set to attract thousands of visitors, will remain open to the public until January 22.

Building on the success of previous years, the flower show is expected to surpass the 20 lakh visitors who attended the event in 2024. The show has garnered international attention, with a remarkable 400-meter flower wall featured in the Guinness World Records last year. This year, visitors can expect an even grander display of floral beauty and artistic sculptures.

The inaugural flower show at Sabarmati Riverfront dates back to 2013, during the tenure of then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Since then, it has become a major attraction, highlighting not only Gujarat’s horticultural richness but also its cultural significance.

The show has been organized across six distinct zones, each showcasing over 10 lakh flowers from 50 different species. Visitors can also enjoy more than 30 sculptures spread across the venue.

Zone 1 focuses on the country's growth and development, featuring flower sculptures of elephants, lotuses, arches, and iconic symbols like the Konark Chakra. There are also special attractions for children.

focuses on the country's growth and development, featuring flower sculptures of elephants, lotuses, arches, and iconic symbols like the Konark Chakra. There are also special attractions for children. Zone 2 emphasizes inclusivity and sustainability, showcasing sculptures of animals like tigers, peacocks, flamingos, and Asiatic lions, symbolizing the rich biodiversity of India.

emphasizes inclusivity and sustainability, showcasing sculptures of animals like tigers, peacocks, flamingos, and Asiatic lions, symbolizing the rich biodiversity of India. Zone 3 portrays India's global leadership in addressing challenges like climate change, emphasizing a sustainable future.

portrays India's global leadership in addressing challenges like climate change, emphasizing a sustainable future. Zones 4 and 5 highlight India’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural beauty through various installations and flower art.

highlight India’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural beauty through various installations and flower art. Zone 6 is forward-looking, depicting India's aspirations for the future, including themes such as the 2036 Olympics, Gandhiji's three monkeys, and the vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestions during his visit last year, the flower show has incorporated public participation, with both corporate and government entities partnering in the event. This year’s show also includes audio guides that provide detailed information on the flowers, sculptures, and the themes of each zone, accessible through QR codes placed throughout the venue.

The entry fees for the flower show are Rs 100 on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) and Rs 70 on weekdays (Monday to Friday). Visitors can enjoy the spectacle, immerse themselves in the floral displays, and learn more about the themes and exhibits at one of the most awaited cultural events of the year.