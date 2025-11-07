Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announces Rs 10,000 crore relief package for farmers affected by unseasonal rains I am announcing a relief and assistance package of about Rs 10 thousand crores for the sons of the soil by the state government. In addition, the state government is also going to purchase groundnuts, moong, urad and soybeans worth more than Rs 15,000 crores, CM Bhupendra Patel said.

Gandhinagar:

Gujarat Chief Minister on Friday announced a financial package of Rs 10 thousand crore for farmers in the state who incurred crop losses due to incessant rains during the monsoon. Calling them "sons of soil", the chief minister also announced that the government will purchase harvests such as groundnuts, soyabean and pulses worth more than Rs 15,000 crore from farmers on minimum support prices (MSP).

"I am announcing a relief and assistance package of about Rs 10 thousand crores for the sons of the soil by the state government. In addition, the state government is also going to purchase groundnuts, moong, urad and soybeans worth more than Rs 15,000 crores from farmers at support prices from November 9," he said on Friday.

"I assure you that the state government, taking the concern for the financial well-being of food donors upon itself, has always been, is and will remain committed to their assistance," he added.

The chief minister added that Gujarat has experienced unprecedented unseasonal rains in the last two decades, which have caused huge losses to the crops of farmers in various districts of the state.

"In this regard, I and my fellow ministers went to different districts and directly interacted with the affected farmers to understand their situation. Understanding the pain of the sons of the soil in this hour of natural calamity, the state government stands by them with full sympathy. Keeping in mind their feelings against the extensive damage to the crops of farmers across the state, I am announcing a relief and assistance package of about Rs 10 thousand crores for the sons of the soil by the state government," Patel said.

"In addition, the state government is also going to purchase groundnuts, moong, urad and soybeans worth more than Rs 15,000 crores from farmers at support prices from November 9. I assure you that the state government, taking the concern for the financial well-being of food donors upon itself, has always been, is and will remain committed to their assistance," he added.