Gujarat govt takes bulldozer action on 'illegal constructions' in Somnath, security ramped up | VIDEO

In a major anti-encroachment drive, around 36 bulldozers were deployed to demolish the alleged illegal constructions for the Somnath Development Project in Gujarat. Nearly 36 bulldozers have been working since Friday night to clear the space for the project. According to officials, several illegal constructions had been built behind the Somnath Temple. 70 tractor-trolleys have been deployed to remove the debris.

Protesters removed from the site

A survey was conducted over several months after which encroachments on government land behind the Somnath Temple were cleared. The officials said that several new developments have taken place in the last two years, and this action is expected to accelerate the construction work for the Somnath Temple Corridor. The operation to remove the encroachments began late at night. However, as soon as the action commenced, a crowd of locals gathered and started protesting. The locals attempted to halt the operation, but the police eventually dispersed the crowd, allowing the operation to resume.

Heavy police presence deployed

A large police force was deployed at the site in view of the seriousness of the situation. About 1,400 police personnel were deployed, along with forces from multiple police stations. Under police supervision, the demolition of illegal structures is underway. Currently, the situation is under control, and the demolition work is progressing.