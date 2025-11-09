Gujarat ATS foils major terror plot; three suspects arrested during arms exchange The accused arrested by ATS had come to Gujarat for arms exchange. Two are from UP and one is from Andhra Pradesh.

Ahmedabad :

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sundauy arrested three individuals from Ahmedabad in connection with a major terror conspiracy case. The accused were under surveillance for the past year. According to the ATS, the trio was arrested while supplying weapons and was allegedly planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country.

"Three suspects have been arrested by the Gujarat ATS. They had been on the Gujarat ATS's radar for the past year. All three were arrested while supplying weapons. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," Gujarat ATS said in a statement.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed son of Abdul Khadar Jeelani, Mohd Suhel son of Mohd Suleman, and Azad son ofSuleman Saifi. Among the three arrested, two are residents of Uttar Pradesh, while the third is from Andhra Pradesh.

Two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from the accused.

Intelligence warns of major terror plot

Six months after the Indian security forces launched Operation Sindoor to neutralise Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam, a new intelligence report has sounded alarm bells over renewed terror mobilisation in Jammu and Kashmir. The report indicates that Pakistan-based groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are preparing for a coordinated series of attacks across the Union Territory. According to top intelligence sources, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and its elite Special Services Group (SSG) are actively supporting this regrouping effort, suggesting a calculated attempt to revive insurgency networks in the region.

Intelligence agencies have observed a noticeable uptick in drone activity along infiltration routes since September. The report attributes these operations to a Lashkar-e-Taiba unit commanded by a notorious operative known as Shamsher. These drones have reportedly conducted aerial reconnaissance over strategic hills and security outposts, believed to be scouting possible landing zones for suicide attackers or potential aerial strikes using modified weapon payloads.

Pakistan’s border action team redeployed to PoK

Fresh movements of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) have been detected within Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The BAT comprises a mix of trained terrorists and retired SSG commandos, long used by Islamabad for high-impact cross-border raids. Security officials caution that this redeployment could signal an increase in surprise infiltration attempts or cross-border ambushes in the coming months.