Gujarat: 2 killed, several injured as fire engulfs textile factory in Surat; rescue ops on | Video

Surat:

As many as two persons were killed after a massive fire engulfed a textile factory in Gujarat’s Surat. The incident took place due to an explosion in the boiler at Santosh Dyeing Mill located in the Jolva area of Kadodara. Several workers have got injured in the incident.

A massive cloud of black smoke spread across the sky after the explosion. Tall flames were also seen rising into the air.

Rescue operation launched

Following the incident, teams from the Surat Fire Department and local police rushed to the scene. The injured workers were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing.

According to initial reports, around 10 to 15 people have suffered burns. As part of the rescue operation, cement sheets were broken to pull out the trapped workers.

2 killed in blast at firecracker factory in Lucknow

In another such incident, two people were killed and five others injured in a blast at a firecracker factory operating from a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The blast also damaged adjacent houses.

A section of the roof caved in after the explosion, leaving five people trapped beneath the debris. All five individuals were later rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

“At least four other houses beside the one in which the blast occurred have been damaged in the blast. Our first priority is to ensure that the injured get adequate medical care. Once that is done our teams will look into the reasons behind the incident and those involved in it,” the DM said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the incident.

He directed officials to promptly reach the site and expedite relief and rescue operations.