Gambhira bridge collapse: Death count climbs to 15 in Vadodara, rescue operation continue amid rainfall Gambhira bridge collapse: Rescue teams from both the National and State Disaster Response Forces are carrying out extensive search operations, covering an area up to 4 km downstream. So far, nine individuals have been rescued, with five admitted to the hospital.

Vadodara:

The death count in the Gambhira bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Vadodara district has risen to 15 after three more bodies were recovered, officials confirmed on Thursday (July 10). Three people remain missing as rescue efforts continue for the second day.

Bridge section collapsed into Mahisagar River

The incident occurred when a section of the Gambhira bridge, connecting Vadodara and Anand, gave way and collapsed into the Mahisagar river below. The collapse caused multiple vehicles—including two trucks, two pickup vans, and a rickshaw- to plunge into the water.

Vehicles trapped, water level rising

Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya said that two vehicles remain stuck in the sludge at the site, and authorities are seeking public assistance to identify them. Rainfall has further complicated the rescue with rising river levels.

Truck hangs precariously from bridge

An empty tanker remains dangerously suspended from the broken section of the bridge. "If we move it, it could fall," said the Collector, adding that stabilization efforts are underway as rescue teams work directly beneath the structure.

Ongoing rescue by NDRF and SDRF

Both National and State Disaster Response Force teams are conducting extensive search operations, including up to 4 kilometers downstream. So far, nine people have been rescued, five of whom were hospitalized. None are reported to be in critical condition.

Officials monitor situation closely

Top officials, including the Collector and Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand, have been on-site monitoring operations. Anand earlier confirmed that a 10–15 metre central slab of the bridge had collapsed.

Ex-Gratia announced by PM Modi and CM Bhupendra Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM’s National Relief Fund. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also declared Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 for the injured.