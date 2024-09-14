First images of Vande Bharat Metro train connecting Ahmedabad and Bhuj out | SEE PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INDI TV Vande Bharat Metro to start operations on September 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil India’s first Vande Bharat Metro train on Monday, set to revolutionise inter-city travel between Ahmedabad and Bhuj in Gujarat. This new service follows the successful launch of the Vande Bharat Express and Amrit Bharat trains, marking a significant advancement in regional connectivity.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe train boasts some modern amenities, safety features, good design, and comfort such as a rain-resistant interior, jerk-free, fire detection, and CCTVs.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe country's first Vande Bharat Metro will run on Bhuj-Ahmedabad route and it will operate 6 days a week.

The Vande Bharat Metro train, operating six days a week, will depart from Bhuj at 5:05 AM and reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 AM. For the return journey, it will leave Ahmedabad at 5:30 PM and arrive back in Bhuj at 11:10 PM. The train will make stops at nine stations—Sabarbati, Chandoiya, Viramgam, Dhhrangdhra, Halvad, Samkhiyali, Bhachau, Gandhinagar, and Anjar—covering the distance in approximately 5 hours and 45 minutes with average stops of 2 minutes each.

Image Source : INDIA TVThese trains will also have automatic doors and a high comfort quotient.

Image Source : INDIA TVThis train will be launched with a minimum of 12 Vande Metro coaches.

This Vande Bharat Metro is a historic addition to the Indian Railways network as the first metro service designed for medium-distance travel. Featuring full air-conditioning and designed to connect cities within a 150 km range, it offers a comfortable and efficient journey that aims to bridge the gap between speed and convenience.

Image Source : INDIA TVThis train will be launched with a minimum of 12 Vande Metro coaches.

Image Source : INDIA TVThese Vande Bharat Metro trains are being designed to travel long distances and will be able to cover a range of between 100 km and 250 km.

The train, comprising 12 coaches with a capacity of 1,150 passengers, boasts numerous modern amenities and safety features. Notably, it is equipped with the Kavach train collision avoidance system to enhance passenger safety.

Image Source : INDIA TVThese trains will have unique coach configuration in which four coaches will constitute one unit.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe train boasts some modern amenities, safety features, good design, and comfort such as a rain-resistant interior, jerk-free, fire detection, and CCTVs.

Fares for the Vande Bharat Metro are set to be affordable, with minimum tickets priced at ₹30, inclusive of GST. Season ticket options will be available with weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly passes priced at ₹7, ₹15, and ₹20, respectively. This launch is anticipated to significantly improve travel experiences and connectivity in Gujarat, setting a new benchmark for regional rail services.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)