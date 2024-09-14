Saturday, September 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Gujarat
  4. First images of Vande Bharat Metro train connecting Ahmedabad and Bhuj out | SEE PICS

First images of Vande Bharat Metro train connecting Ahmedabad and Bhuj out | SEE PICS

This new Vande Metro train will be the first metro service in Gujarat state, providing significant convenience for thousands of passengers traveling between the two major cities and also the first metro service in the Indian Railways network.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2024 16:57 IST
Vande Bharat Metro to start operations on September 16.
Image Source : INDI TV Vande Bharat Metro to start operations on September 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil India’s first Vande Bharat Metro train on Monday, set to revolutionise inter-city travel between Ahmedabad and Bhuj in Gujarat. This new service follows the successful launch of the Vande Bharat Express and Amrit Bharat trains, marking a significant advancement in regional connectivity.

India Tv - The train boasts some modern amenities, safety features, good design, and comfort such as a rain-resistant interior, jerk-free, fire detection, and CCTVs.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe train boasts some modern amenities, safety features, good design, and comfort such as a rain-resistant interior, jerk-free, fire detection, and CCTVs.

India Tv - The country's first Vande Bharat Metro will run on Bhuj-Ahmedabad route and it will operate 6 days a week.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe country's first Vande Bharat Metro will run on Bhuj-Ahmedabad route and it will operate 6 days a week.

The Vande Bharat Metro train, operating six days a week, will depart from Bhuj at 5:05 AM and reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 AM. For the return journey, it will leave Ahmedabad at 5:30 PM and arrive back in Bhuj at 11:10 PM. The train will make stops at nine stations—Sabarbati, Chandoiya, Viramgam, Dhhrangdhra, Halvad, Samkhiyali, Bhachau, Gandhinagar, and Anjar—covering the distance in approximately 5 hours and 45 minutes with average stops of 2 minutes each.

India Tv - These trains will also have automatic doors and a high comfort quotient.

Image Source : INDIA TVThese trains will also have automatic doors and a high comfort quotient.

India Tv - This train will be launched with a minimum of 12 Vande Metro coaches.

Image Source : INDIA TVThis train will be launched with a minimum of 12 Vande Metro coaches.

This Vande Bharat Metro is a historic addition to the Indian Railways network as the first metro service designed for medium-distance travel. Featuring full air-conditioning and designed to connect cities within a 150 km range, it offers a comfortable and efficient journey that aims to bridge the gap between speed and convenience.

India Tv - This train will be launched with a minimum of 12 Vande Metro coaches.

Image Source : INDIA TVThis train will be launched with a minimum of 12 Vande Metro coaches.

India Tv - These Vande Bharat Metro trains are being designed to travel long distances and will be able to cover a range of between 100 km and 250 km.

Image Source : INDIA TVThese Vande Bharat Metro trains are being designed to travel long distances and will be able to cover a range of between 100 km and 250 km.

The train, comprising 12 coaches with a capacity of 1,150 passengers, boasts numerous modern amenities and safety features. Notably, it is equipped with the Kavach train collision avoidance system to enhance passenger safety.

India Tv - These trains will have unique coach configuration in which four coaches will constitute one unit.

Image Source : INDIA TVThese trains will have unique coach configuration in which four coaches will constitute one unit.

India Tv - The train boasts some modern amenities, safety features, good design, and comfort such as a rain-resistant interior, jerk-free, fire detection, and CCTVs.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe train boasts some modern amenities, safety features, good design, and comfort such as a rain-resistant interior, jerk-free, fire detection, and CCTVs.

Fares for the Vande Bharat Metro are set to be affordable, with minimum tickets priced at ₹30, inclusive of GST. Season ticket options will be available with weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly passes priced at ₹7, ₹15, and ₹20, respectively. This launch is anticipated to significantly improve travel experiences and connectivity in Gujarat, setting a new benchmark for regional rail services.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Gujarat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement