First images of Vande Bharat Metro train connecting Ahmedabad and Bhuj out | SEE PICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil India’s first Vande Bharat Metro train on Monday, set to revolutionise inter-city travel between Ahmedabad and Bhuj in Gujarat. This new service follows the successful launch of the Vande Bharat Express and Amrit Bharat trains, marking a significant advancement in regional connectivity.
The Vande Bharat Metro train, operating six days a week, will depart from Bhuj at 5:05 AM and reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 AM. For the return journey, it will leave Ahmedabad at 5:30 PM and arrive back in Bhuj at 11:10 PM. The train will make stops at nine stations—Sabarbati, Chandoiya, Viramgam, Dhhrangdhra, Halvad, Samkhiyali, Bhachau, Gandhinagar, and Anjar—covering the distance in approximately 5 hours and 45 minutes with average stops of 2 minutes each.
This Vande Bharat Metro is a historic addition to the Indian Railways network as the first metro service designed for medium-distance travel. Featuring full air-conditioning and designed to connect cities within a 150 km range, it offers a comfortable and efficient journey that aims to bridge the gap between speed and convenience.
The train, comprising 12 coaches with a capacity of 1,150 passengers, boasts numerous modern amenities and safety features. Notably, it is equipped with the Kavach train collision avoidance system to enhance passenger safety.
Fares for the Vande Bharat Metro are set to be affordable, with minimum tickets priced at ₹30, inclusive of GST. Season ticket options will be available with weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly passes priced at ₹7, ₹15, and ₹20, respectively. This launch is anticipated to significantly improve travel experiences and connectivity in Gujarat, setting a new benchmark for regional rail services.
(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)