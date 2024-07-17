Chandipura virus: Gujarat reports first fatality as NIV confirms 4-year-old girl's death

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative Image

Among the eight fatalities due to suspected Chandipura virus in Gujarat so far, the National Institute of Virology (NIV)has confirmed that a four-year-old girl succumbed to the infection, a health official said. This makes it the first such fatality in the state, the health official added. Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that 14 suspected Chandipura virus infection cases have been reported in the state so far adding eight out of them have died. Samples of all the patients have been sent to the Pune-based NIV for confirmation.

Confirming the girl's death due to Chandipura virus, Sabarkantha Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) Raj Sutariya said, "The sample of a four-year-old girl from Aravalli's Mota Kanthariya village, who died at the civil hospital at Himatnagar in Sabarkantha district, has tested positive for Chandipura virus. This is the first death due to Chandipura virus infection in the state."

Three patients tested negative

He further added that the samples of three patients from Sabarkantha district which were sent to the NIV have tested negative for the infection. On of them had died while two others have recovered. Meanwhile, minister Patel said that the suspected virus infection cases have been reported from Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Kheda, and Rajkot districts. Moreover, two patients from Rajasthan and one from MP have also been treated in the state hospital.

Health screening of 44,000 people conducted

Talking about precautionary measures being taken by the authorities, Minister Patel said that health screening of over 44,000 people has been conducted across 26 residential zones in the affected areas.

Symptoms of Chandipura virus infection

Notably, the Chandipura virus causes fever, symptoms identical to flu, and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). The pathogen is a member of the Vesiculovirus genus of the family Rhabdoviridae. Chandipura virus gets transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies. The 2003-2004 outbreaks in Central India witnessed case fatality rates ranging from 56-75 per cent in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh with typical encephalitic symptoms.

(With PTI Inputs)

