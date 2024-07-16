Gujarat: Six children die due to suspected Chandipura virus in five days

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

Chandipura virus: Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that at least six children have died from suspected Chandipura virus in the state over the past five days, with the total number of suspected cases rising to 12. Four of these 12 patients are from Sabarkantha district, three from Aravalli, and one each from Mahisagar and Kheda. Additionally, two patients are from Rajasthan and one from Madhya Pradesh.

"Four of these 12 patients are from Sabarkantha district, three from Aravalli and one each from Mahisagar and Kheda. Two patients are from Rajasthan and one from Madhya Pradesh. They received treatment in Gujarat. Six deaths due to suspected Chandipura virus have been reported in the state, but only after the results of the samples will it be clear whether they were caused by Chandipura virus," Patel said.

Sample sent to Pune for confirmation

"Five out of six deaths have been reported from the civil hospital in Himatnagar in Sabarkantha district. All 12 samples, including eight from Sabarkantha, have been sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV) for confirmation," he said.

Paediatricians at the civil hospital in Himatnagar suspected the Chandipura virus as the cause of death for four children on July 10 and sent their samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for confirmation. Subsequently, four more children at the hospital exhibited similar symptoms.

"Chandipura virus is not contagious. However, intensive surveillance has been undertaken in the affected areas. We have screened 18,646 persons in 4,487 houses. The health department is working round the clock to prevent the spread of the disease," Patel said.

What is Chandipura virus?

Chandipura Vesiculovirus, often referred to as Chandipura virus (CHPV), is a member of the Rhabdoviridae family. First identified in 1965 in the Chandipura district of Maharashtra, India, this virus is primarily known for causing acute encephalitis, a severe brain inflammation, especially in children.

The Chandipura virus is primarily transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks and sand flie. The infection spreads when these infected sandflies bite humans, injecting the virus into their bloodstream. Other possible modes of transmission, though less common, include contact with bodily fluids from an infected person or animal.

The symptoms of Chandipura virus infection typically appear suddenly and can escalate quickly. Common symptoms include high fever, headache and vomiting. In severe cases, patients may fall into a coma. The infection primarily affects children and can progress rapidly, making early detection and treatment crucial.

(With PTI inputs)

