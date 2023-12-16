Cabinet approves declaration of Surat airport as international airport, PM Modi hails decision

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Surat Airport in Gujarat

The Union Cabinet approved the proposal to declare Surat Airport as an International Airport. According to a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Surat Airport will not only become a gateway for international travellers but also facilitate seamless export-import operations for the thriving diamond and textile industries.

PM hails Cabinet approval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of the proposal. In a post on X, Modi said, "Surat is synonymous with dynamism, innovation and vibrancy. Today's Cabinet decision on declaring Surat Airport as an international one will boost connectivity and commerce." "And, it will give the world an opportunity to discover Surat's amazing hospitality, especially the culinary delights," the Prime Minister added.

This strategic move has the potential to unleash previously unrealized economic potential making Surat a major player in the global aviation landscape and promoting a new era of prosperity in the region, the statement said.

Surat Airport likely to boost economy

Surat, a rapidly growing city in India, has demonstrated remarkable economic prowess and industrial development. Elevating Surat Airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and bolstering diplomatic ties, it added.

With a surge in passenger traffic and cargo operations, the airport's international designation will provide a crucial impetus for regional development, the ministry added.

