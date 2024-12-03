Tuesday, December 03, 2024
     
Four workers killed in massive blast at factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 Ahmedabad Published : Dec 03, 2024 16:13 IST, Updated : Dec 03, 2024 17:10 IST
Police said that on Tuesday afternoon, an explosion took place in the storage tank of an industrial
Image Source : FILE Police said that on Tuesday afternoon, an explosion took place in the storage tank of an industrial unit in Ankleshwar GIDC area of ​​Bharuch district of Gujarat.

At least four workers were killed in a massive blast at an industrial unit in Ankleshwar GIDC in the Bharuch district of Gujarat on Tuesday. Bharuch district administration confirmed the report and said the blast was reported at the premises of Detox India Private Limited, which is in the business of industrial waste treatment and disposal.

After the blast was reported, teams from the fire department, industrial safety and health departments, and the police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. The officials also started a primary probe into the incident.

Giving details Bharuch District Collector Tushar Sumera said the work on ascertaining the primary cause of the blast had been started and said he was going to the spot to gather more details.

Giving more information about the incident, police said that on Tuesday afternoon, an explosion took place in the storage tank of an industrial unit in Ankleshwar GIDC area of ​​Bharuch district of Gujarat. Four workers died due to this explosion.

Bharuch Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda said the blast was reported when the workers were working on top of a storage tank on the premises of Detox India Pvt Ltd, an industrial waste treatment company. 

