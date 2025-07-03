Arvind Kejriwal ends alliance with Congress, announces solo contest for Gujarat Assembly Elections Gujarat Assembly Elections: Speaking to the media in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal clarified that the opposition’s INDIA was formed solely for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and no longer constitutes a binding alliance between AAP and the Congress.

Ahmedabad :

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, on Thursday (July 3) made it clear that his party has severed all political ties with the Congress, stressing that the INDIA bloc was limited only to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal accused the Congress of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and failing as an opposition party.

"No alliance with Congress anymore"

Kejriwal categorically stated, “We have no alliance with Congress. The INDIA bloc was only for the Lok Sabha elections.” He questioned Congress's intent, citing their decision to contest the Visavadar bypoll, where they finished third.

“If there was an alliance, why did Congress contest Visavadar? They only entered to cut AAP votes on the BJP's instructions. When they failed, even the BJP reprimanded them,” Kejriwal claimed.

AAP's rising presence in Gujarat

In the Visavadar bypoll held in Junagadh district, AAP’s Gopal Italia secured victory by defeating BJP’s Kirit Patel by over 17,000 votes. The Congress candidate, Nitin Ranpariya, lagged far behind with just 5,501 votes, underscoring AAP’s growing appeal in the state.

Kejriwal said this win reflects the people’s desire for an alternative to both the BJP and Congress, which have dominated Gujarat’s politics for decades.

"Congress helps BJP stay in power"

Taking a swipe at both the BJP and Congress, Kejriwal accused the Congress of functioning as a shadow ally of the BJP: “People used to say, ‘We want to defeat the BJP, but whom should we vote for?’ Everyone knows the Congress is in their pocket. It’s as if they have a contract to help BJP win every election,” he said.

He further alleged that Congress’s ineffective opposition has allowed the BJP to "ruin Gujarat" over its 30-year rule, pointing to issues like unemployment, contract-based jobs, and discontent among farmers and the middle class.

AAP launches 'Gujarat Jodo Abhiyan'

To mobilise support ahead of the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kejriwal announced the launch of ‘Gujarat Jodo Abhiyan’, a state-wide campaign aimed at recruiting supporters and reaching every household.

“AAP is a party of the youth. I appeal to young people who want a corruption-free Gujarat to join us. People can become part of our movement by giving a missed call,” Kejriwal said.

The campaign will include door-to-door outreach over the next two and a half years.

Current political landscape in Gujarat

In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly:

BJP holds 162 seats

Congress has 12

AAP holds 5

Samajwadi Party has 1

2 seats are with independents

With the Visavadar victory, AAP sees itself as the emerging third force capable of breaking the long-standing BJP-Congress duopoly in the state.