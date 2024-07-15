Gujarat: Six killed, several injured as truck hits bus on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Ahmedabad accident: At least six people lost their lives, and over six others were injured when a speeding truck collided with a stationary bus on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Anand town in Gujarat early Monday morning, police said.

According to the police, five of them died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries in a hospital. The bus driver was among the deceased. The deceased included three women and as many men and they were yet to be identified. The injured persons were admitted to hospital, the official said.

Here's how accident happened

The accident occurred near Chikhodra village in Anand district around 4:30 am. A private luxury bus, going towards Ahmedabad, had stopped on the roadside after one of its tires burst, an official from Anand Rural police station said.

While the tyre was being changed, the bus passengers alighted and some of them were waiting in front of the vehicle when a speeding truck hit the bus from behind, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

