Ahmedabad: Gang war escalates with abduction and murder; three arrested in linked cases Ahmedabad reels under a wave of gang violence as a brutal abduction and murder linked to ongoing community gang wars sparks fear and police action.

Ahmedabad is witnessing a terrifying surge in gang-related violence, as a brutal case of abduction and murder was reported from the Kagadapith area on Tuesday evening. According to police reports, a young man was kidnapped, murdered, and later beaten in the Meghaninagar area in a series of violent incidents linked to ongoing gang warfare in the locality.

The Kagadapith police registered a case of abduction and murder and swiftly arrested three accused individuals within hours, along with two different auto-rickshaws used in the crimes. The arrested have been identified as Vijay alias Batto Prembhai Vaghela, Shailesh Ramsingh Gautam, and Poonam Virchandbhai Patni. Authorities have formed five separate teams, including the Crime Branch and local police units, to track down other accused involved.

The recent surge in violence appears to have shaken the area, which is normally considered one of Ahmedabad’s safer zones. Over ten assailants reportedly attacked a young man in broad daylight on the road using deadly weapons like daggers, following an earlier attack on his brother nearby. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while the police moved quickly to investigate and contain the escalating situation.

The feud seems rooted in a violent gang war between members of the same community, which has been intensifying over the past week. One victim, Akshay Patni, who resides in the Shahkotda area and works as a laborer, filed a complaint naming Satish alias Satio Patni, Vishal Dantani, Mahesh alias Katto, Bavo, Sajan, Raj alias Sesu, and others for the abduction and murder of his younger brother, Nitin.

Nitin was abducted on August 22 and taken to Patninar in Meghaninagar, where he was beaten severely with pipes, sticks, and rods. Despite being rushed to Civil Hospital, he died due to the injuries sustained. The violence follows a pattern of retaliatory attacks; just two days earlier, Satish had severely assaulted Akshay’s brother Deepak, alias Hukka.

Meanwhile, other violent encounters continue as rival groups arm themselves and prepare for further clashes. The police are actively investigating and urging calm as they intensify efforts to arrest all involved and restore peace in the troubled neighbourhoods.

This violent episode has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about law and order in one of Gujarat’s major urban centres. The authorities have assured strict action and increased vigilance to curb such incidents going forward.