History that matters: 19-year-old Khudiram Bose chose death over bowing to British Empire

19-year-old Khudiram Bose chose death over bowing to British Empire

Khudiram Bose was 18 years, 8 months, and 11 days old when he was hung by British administration during revolt for freedom. This made him one of the youngest freedom fighters in Indian history. He was found guilty of bombing the carriage of Kingsford, killing his wife and the daughter of barrister Pringle Kennedy. He plotted the assassination of Douglas Kingsford which went wrong.

Here are some facts which you must know about Khudiram Bose:

Khudiram Bose's early life:

Khudiram Bose was born on December 3, in Habibpur (now in Bangladesh) to Tehsildar Trilokynath and Lakshimpriya. His mother died when he was just 6 years old and a year later his father too died. His elder sister Aparupa Roy brought him to her house in Hatgachha village. His brother-in-law, Amritalal Roy enrolled him into Tamluk's Hamilton High School. He gave up his studies as he was more into patriotic activities.

Influence:

Saint Sri Aurobindo and Sister Nivedita's visit in 1902 and 1903 respectively, to Medinipur, inspired him to lead a path of selflessness. Their lectures and sessions influenced him to join revolutionary groups. Apparently, he joined Anushilan Samiti through which he came into contact with the network of Barindra Kumar Ghosh of Calcutta. At the mere age of 15, he was arrested for distributing anti-British rule pamphlets. At 16, he started planting bombs near police stations, targeting government officials.

Khudiram Bose's contribution to India's freedom struggle:

For his revolt activities, Bose adopted the name Haren Sarker. His work was to closely observe the daily routine and timings of Kingsford. On April 30, 1908, Bose along with Prafulla Chaki threw a bomb on one of the carriages in which Kingsford was traveling. However, the carriage was carrying barrister Pringle Kennedy's wife and daughter.

He ran from the spot and ended up at a railway station, which is 25 kms away from the spot. The railway station is now known as the Khudiram Bose Pusa Station. Bose was detained by the two policemen on the same day.

Court proceedings against Khudiram Bose:

During the hearing of the bombing case, Khudiram Bose took the complete responsibility of the conspiracy. When the judge pronounced his death sentence he responded with a simple smile. Later, the judge asked him to say something, Khudiram said if he could be given some more time, he could teach the judge how to make bombs.

The Court gave him seven days of time to appeal to the High Court but Bose refused it.