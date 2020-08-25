Who is IPS Annamalai Kuppuswamy, once hailed as Singham of Udupi?

Image Source : ANI Former IPS Annamalai Kuppuswamy on Tuesday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)

Former IPS Annamalai Kuppuswamy on Tuesday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The joining of the former bureaucrat took place in the presence of BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan. A native of Tamil Nadu, Kuppusamy has spent 10 years in Karnataka. He resigned from the police service in 2019. Speculations were rife that he would be joining the BJP after concluding his IPS career.

Who is IPS Annamalai Kuppuswamy?

Former IPS Annamalai Kuppuswamy is often known as the 'Singam of Udupi'. Kuppusamy has spent 10 years in Karnataka. He resigned from the police service in 2019. Exactly a year after he quit, Annamalai had announced via a Facebook live that he would be entering Tamil Nadu politics and was preparing to contest in the 2021 Assembly polls in the state. Annamalai earned the reputation of tough police after he dealt with the 2017 riots in Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru and took on criminals, radicalization and communal elements in coastal Karnataka region. He had a no-nonsense approach in cracking down criminals. After he quit his job, the former cop has been busy with organic farming in his hometown Karur. He has also started ‘We The Leaders Foundation’ to empower youngsters and train them for better job opportunities and to help farmers by promoting organic farming. Earlier, he said that he likes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being an honest man.

