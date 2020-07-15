Image Source : PTI West Bengal Lockdown: List of containment zones where restrictions have been extended till July 19

The West Bengal government has decided to extend the lockdown across containment zones till July 19. This has been done in an effort to try and contain the coronavirus spread that has infected over 31,000 people in the state and killed close to 1,000.

The lockdown has been extended from July 15 to July 19 in containment zones located in the capital Kolkata along with other major cities including Jalpaiguri, Malda, Coochbehar, Raiganj and Siliguri.

"It is further directed that regours of containment in the earmarked containment zones be particularly enforced in and around the city of Kolkata, and, inter alia in the towns of Jalpaipuri, Malda, Coochbehar, Raiganj and Siliguri, where comprehensive town-wide lockdown will be effected from July 15 2020," said an order by the West Bengal government.

Lockdown imposed in containment zones of West Bengal extended till 19th July 2020, in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/zHS0IWiMQs — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Restrictions will come into effect from 5 pm today.

North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts will also undergo strict lokdown till July 19.

Containment Zones

