Wednesday, July 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Fyi News
  4. West Bengal Lockdown: List of containment zones where restrictions have been extended till July 19

West Bengal Lockdown: List of containment zones where restrictions have been extended till July 19

The West Bengal government has decided to extend the lockdown across containment zones till July 19. This has been done in an effort to try and contain the coronavirus spread that has infected over 31,000 people in the state and killed close to 1,000.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kolkata Updated on: July 15, 2020 7:46 IST
West Bengal Lockdown: List of containment zones where restrictions have been extended till July 19
Image Source : PTI

West Bengal Lockdown: List of containment zones where restrictions have been extended till July 19

The West Bengal government has decided to extend the lockdown across containment zones till July 19. This has been done in an effort to try and contain the coronavirus spread that has infected over 31,000 people in the state and killed close to 1,000. 

The lockdown has been extended from July 15 to July 19 in containment zones located in the capital Kolkata along with other major cities including Jalpaiguri, Malda, Coochbehar, Raiganj and Siliguri.

"It is further directed that regours of containment in the earmarked containment zones be particularly enforced in and around the city of Kolkata, and, inter alia in the towns of Jalpaipuri, Malda, Coochbehar, Raiganj and Siliguri, where comprehensive town-wide lockdown will be effected from July 15 2020," said an order by the West Bengal government. 

Restrictions will come into effect from 5 pm today. 

North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts will also undergo strict lokdown till July 19. 

Containment Zones

Kolkata 28 Click Here
Howrah 85 Click Here
South 24 Parganas 55 Click Here
North 24 Parganas 95 Click Here
Hooghly 21 Click Here
Nadia 42 Click Here
Purba Medinipur 18 Click Here
Paschim Medinipur 42 Click Here
Purba Bardhaman 67 Click Here
Paschim Bardhaman    
Malda 4 Click Here
Jalpaiguri 11 Click Here
Darjeeling 7 Click Here
Kalimpong 1 Click Here
Uttar Dinajpur 61 Click Here
Dakshin Dinajpur 10 Click Here
Murshidabad 4 Click Here
Bankura 31 Click Here
Birbhum 19 Click Here
Cooch Behar 3 Click Here
Purulia 12 Click Here
Alipurduar 4 Click Here

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X