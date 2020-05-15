Special trains to run for migrants in Noida. Check details

Image Source : AP Migrant laborers from Punjab state line up for tests at a railway station platform after arriving in their home town in Uttar Pradesh state.

Special trains are being arranged for migrants stuck in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) due to temporarily closure of industries, factories amid coronavirus outbreak. As per the instructions of the state government, special trains will be run for migrant labourers. The trains will be run from Dadri railway station and Dankaur Railway station. Initially 4 trains will be put to service for the migrant labourers on May 16, 2020, Noida DM informed. All the trains that will depart tomorrow (Saturday) will be for those migrants who wants to go to Bihar.

How to register for special trains for migrants to Bihar

Migrants who wants to travel in special trains have to register on jansunwai.up.nic.in to receive an SMS having all the details regarding the journey.

Those who have already registered need not require to registger again.

Once registered, the migrants will receive an SMS having details including boarding station, their destination district, state and all information related to train journey.

Migrants will be informed through SMS on the registered mobile number about the bus that will take them to boarding station in GB nagar.

The SMS which migrants will receive will act as ticket for the journey. It will be a proof of ticket for both train and bus.

No migrant will be allowed with having a confirmation SMS. If a migrant does not receive an SMS, they should wait for it to get delivered.

All norms of social distancing will have to followed during the train journey.

Special trains time table for migrants to Bihar

Train Timing Boarding station No. of trains Destination station (Bihar only) 11 am, May 16 Dadri 01 Aurangabad 12 pm, May 16 Dankaur 01 Buxar 03 pm, May 16 Dadri 01 Sasaram 04 pm, May 16 Dankaur 01 Siwan

राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार जनपद गौतम बुद्ध नगर में निवासरत सम्मानित प्रवासी मजदूर भाइयों/बहनों को उनके मूल निवास स्थान /गृह जनपद /राज्य भेजे जाने के लिए किए जा रहे प्रयास:- pic.twitter.com/FhmcCwFc2y — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) May 14, 2020

