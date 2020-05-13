Image Source : GOOGLE Waiting list for special trains to begin from May 22: Railways

Indian Railways on Wednesday announced that the waiting list for the special trains will begin from May 22. However, the waiting list will be capped at 20 each for First AC and Executive Class. While for AC 3 tier, the list is capped at 100, 50 for AC 2 tier, 200 for sleeper class, 100 for chair cars.

Meanwhile, there is no provision for RAC tickets, as per the circular issued by the railways.

Besides that, the railways has also indicated that it will soon resume the services of mail, express and chair car services.

This is a developing story...

