Trains to run between these stations from tomorrow. Things passengers must follow

Indian Railways is all set to resume partial operations from Tuesday (May 12). There will be 15 pairs of special trains carrying out 30 return journeys. All the trains will connect New Delhi Railway Station to major cities across the country. These cities include -- New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.
All trains will run with AC coaches only and will have limited stoppages along the way.
Trains will run on these 15 routes
- New Delhi to Howrah
- New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar
- New Delhi to Dibrugarh
- New Delhi to Jammu
- New Delhi to Bengaluru
- New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram
- New Delhi to Chennai
- New Delhi to Ranchi
- New Delhi to Bilaspur
- New Delhi to Mumbai
- New Delhi to Agartala
- New Delhi to Ahmedabad
- New Delhi to Madgaon
- New Delhi to Bhubaneshwar
- New Delhi to Secundrabad
(Return journeys on the same routes will be carried out)
Things you must follow
- The lockdown has not ended, therefore travel only if necessary. We strongly advise avoiding unnecessary travel.
- Proper social distancing norms must be followed. Trains will be running without full capacity, passengers will be seated at a distance from each other.
- Wear masks when you travel. Wearing masks is essential when you move out or travel in trains.
- Keep high sanitisation levels while traveling, this will be beneficial for you as well as others
- Reach station one hour prior to departure.