Trains to run between these stations from tomorrow. Things passengers must follow

Image Source : AP A child looks on as a special train transporting migrant workers to Bihar leaves Thane, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Thursday, May 7, 2020. India is running train service for thousands of migrant workers desperate to return home since it imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Indian Railways is all set to resume partial operations from Tuesday (May 12). There will be 15 pairs of special trains carrying out 30 return journeys. All the trains will connect New Delhi Railway Station to major cities across the country. These cities include -- New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

All trains will run with AC coaches only and will have limited stoppages along the way.

Trains will run on these 15 routes

New Delhi to Howrah

New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar

New Delhi to Dibrugarh

New Delhi to Jammu

New Delhi to Bengaluru

New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi to Chennai

New Delhi to Ranchi

New Delhi to Bilaspur

New Delhi to Mumbai

New Delhi to Agartala

New Delhi to Ahmedabad

New Delhi to Madgaon

New Delhi to Bhubaneshwar

New Delhi to Secundrabad

(Return journeys on the same routes will be carried out)

Things you must follow

The lockdown has not ended, therefore travel only if necessary. We strongly advise avoiding unnecessary travel. Proper social distancing norms must be followed . Trains will be running without full capacity, passengers will be seated at a distance from each other. Wear masks when you travel . Wearing masks is essential when you move out or travel in trains. Keep high sanitisation levels while traveling , this will be beneficial for you as well as others Reach station one hour prior to departure.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage