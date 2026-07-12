Shreyas Iyer opens up after India face embarrassing fifth T20I loss against England in Southampton

New Delhi:

The Indian team succumbed to a hefty loss in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series against England. The two sides met at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 11th, and England once agains managed to register a dominant win, clean-sweeping the Men in Blue.

Coming in to bat first, England posted a total of 257 runs on the board in the first innings of the game. Aiming to chase down the target, India only managed to score 201, losing the game by 56 runs and failing to win a single game on their tour of England and Ireland.

After the loss, India skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about what went wrong for India in the clash and what learnings they will be taking away from the series.

“There's a lot to take out, honestly speaking. Firstly, the conditions, the awareness, the adaptation to the wickets. I feel that every ground we played at, this was probably the best wicket we played on so far. So you saw even when we batted today, the approach was completely different,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Iyer reflected on the learnings for team India

Furthermore, Iyer opened up on how there will be a lot of learnings for the visitors from the series, and emphasised the importance of communication within the squad. He also revealed the importance of adapting to foreign conditions for the players.

“Absolutely. I feel that it's important that we communicate as much as possible that what we could have done better over here, especially. And you see, fielding plays a key role in winning matches. So that is one aspect we need to work on hardly. And especially when you come in overseas conditions, the dimensions of the ground is completely different. So the quicker you adapt, the better,” he added.

With the T20I series concluded, India will take on England next in a three-game ODI series. The ODIs will be played on July 14, 16, and 19, and after losses in the T20I series, team India will hope to improve in the upcoming three-game affair.

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