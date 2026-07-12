Earthquake strikes Bay of Bengal, triggers tremors in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi:

A mild earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning, with tremors felt in several parts of Andhra Pradesh. The earthquake's epicentre was located in the Bay of Bengal, about 225 kilometres off the coast of Kakinada, at a depth of 10 kilometres. Residents in several cities, including Visakhapatnam, felt the tremors, prompting some people to step out of their homes. However, no casualties or damage have been reported.

Earthquake measured 4.5 on Richter scale

The quake, measured at 4.5-magnitude on the Richter scale, hit near the Andhra Pradesh coast at 5:05:46 am IST on Sunday. According to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. Its epicentre was located at latitude 16.805°N and longitude 84.381°E, approximately 225 kilometres off the Kakinada coast.

Tremors felt in Visakhapatnam

In a statement, authorities said that the 4.5-magnitude earthquake caused mild tremors in several parts of Visakhapatnam. They confirmed that there were no reports of casualties, property damage, or any other losses. The statement added that the tremors were mild and there were no reports of panic among residents.

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