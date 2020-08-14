Image Source : PTI PM Modi to become longest-serving non-congress Indian Prime Minister. 2,272 days and counting

Narendra Modi, who first took oath of the Prime Minister’s office in 2014, is all set to reach a historic landmark in terms of days in office. Today, PM Modi has completed 2,272 days in PMO making him the longest serving non-congress prime minister that India has ever had, joint with late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On Saturday, with 2,273, Modi will surpass him as he continues his long haul in office.

Prime Minister Modi won the 2014 elections with a historic mandate to bring back the NDA in power after 8 years of Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. In 2019, he got an even bigger mandate by the people, paving way for another 5 years of prime ministership.

Overall, Modi is currently the 4th longest serving prime minister in India, joint with Vajpayee. The top three are all Congress stalwarts — Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.

Jawaharlal Nehru 6,130 days Indira Gandhi 5,829 days Manmohan Singh 3,656 days Atal Bihari Vajpayee 2,272 days Narendra Modi 2,272 days

After PM Modi, come more Congress PMs like Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narsimha Rao. Morarji Desai, Lal Bahadur Shastri are the longest serving prime ministers with less than 1,000 days in office.

