Karnataka issues new quarantine rules for international passengers

As the number of coronavirus cases is showing downwards trends in Karnataka for the past few days, the state government is easing the COVID-19 restrictions. Recently, the administration issued new guidelines for international passengers which allows exemption from home quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report.

An undertaking should be submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the portal that they would abide by the decision of an appropriate government authority to undergo facility or home quarantine, or self-monitoring of their health for 14 days, as warranted.

Specifications for exemption

RT-PCR testing facility will be available at the airports for passengers and they must undergo covid tests from these facilities only to get an exemption from 14-days home quarantine.

Guidelines for symptomatic patients

Meanwhile, international passengers who develop symptoms that are - fever, cough, cold, sore throat, loss of taste, loss of smell, weakness, body ache, diarrhoea, difficulty in breathing, and others, will be sent to a Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) for COVID-19 testing.

Besides, if any symptomatic international passenger tests negative in Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), his/her results of the RT-PCR test will also be checked and the patient shall be shifted to a Covid hospital or for home isolation.

On being tested negative through the RAT and RT-PCR test, the passenger will be advised to seek medical consultation and self-monitor health for 14 days. If they are symptomatic on arrival, mandatory testing by collecting three swabs and consequent protocol will be followed.

Exemptions from quarantine rules

International passengers with serious illness, pregnant, parents with children below the age of 10 or arrived in after a death in the family, are exempted from quarantine rules. However, they will have to self-monitor their health for 14 days and seek medical assistance if they develop symptoms.

Further, business travellers, short-term travellers, and students who are writing exams in Karnataka will be exempted from quarantine on furnishing a negative RT-PCR test report for a test conducted 72 hours before travel.